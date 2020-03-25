Letter: Change, like a rolling thunder clap
View Comments

Letter: Change, like a rolling thunder clap

Like rolling thunder after a loud clap, we are all scampering for the cover of isolation, frightened by a thing so tiny it takes a powerful microscope to see it. Yet, it has the tenacity and brawn to bring down a large man or a small country.

Our best researchers, with masks intact, are trying to find out the key to its mystery, but this virus is way too wily and erratic for easy solution.

The situation is like an untied balloon full of air. Set free, and no one knows where it will go. It is hard to imagine we will ever be the same, held fast by the residue of our anxiety, while scurrying for the anchors of familiar ground. It is reminiscent of the plagues of ancient days which carved new realities out of old.

Ronald Lancaster

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Local-issues

Letter: Local economy

Friday, a work day for most, I went shopping for some essentials. Traffic was heavy. Parking lots were full. I had to think for a moment, was …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News