Letter: Change, like a rolling thunder clap

Like rolling thunder after a loud clap, we are all scampering for the cover of isolation, frightened by a thing so tiny it takes a powerful microscope to see it. Yet, it has the tenacity and brawn to bring down a large man or a small country.
Our best researchers, with masks intact, are trying to find out the key to its mystery, but this virus is way too wily and erratic for easy solution.
The situation is like an untied balloon full of air. Set free, and no one knows where it will go. It is hard to imagine we will ever be the same, held fast by the residue of our anxiety, while scurrying for the anchors of familiar ground. It is reminiscent of the plagues of ancient days which carved new realities out of old.
Ronald Lancaster
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!