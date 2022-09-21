Letter: Change of Comics and Puzzles

I recently renewed my long time subscription. As an octogenarian, and a newspaper junkie, I require a physical paper in the morning. I read it for the letters and editorial pages, the great comics section, and the daily crossword puzzles, the bridge column and Tim Stellar and Fitzsimmons. I find the L.A. Times puzzle very unpleasant, full of popular culture hints and lacking any true crosswords and meanings. At this point I am thinking very seriously about canceling it, the paper gives me no pleasure, the comics presented are rather small for my eyes, old rehashes, and without any merit. And the material on the page opposite the comics page is just meaningless drivel. I understand the monetary concerns, but I'm sure almost all of your readers are in the later years of their lives, and you are not being responsive to your readership's needs.