Letter: Change the Filibuster
Dear Senator Sinema:

Please rethink your position on the current filibuster format. You say you're opposed to eliminating it - and I see your point, because if it goes away now, it will be gone when the Republicans take back the Senate (as they inevitably will).

But what about changing it? There are two changes I think you could support:

First, require 41 Senators to continue, rather than 60 Senators to end, a filibuster. As in law, this puts the burden where it properly belongs: with the "prosecution."

Second, revert to a "speaking filibuster," where those who want to continue one must actively command the Senate floor and speak.

These changes would force Senators who want to filibuster a bill to put "skin in the game" while preserving the right of the minority party to put the brakes on the majority and thus avoid a situation where one party can do whatever it wants.

Dave Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

