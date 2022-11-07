 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Changes to military are too radical

  • Comments

Dear Editor,

Regarding the recent column/opinion titled - Changes to military are too radical.

The writer suggests that only republican presidents are favored by the military. I beg to differ having experienced other opinions having served in the Army myself.

Perhaps he has not researched the agreement with the Taliban that President Trump signed regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Also the fact that he invited the Taliban to Camp David. The fact that he sides with Russia, who partners with Iran and Syria, to destroy our troops in Syria and elsewhere.

Perhaps educating his grandson about who the real enemy within would be prudent. Perhaps labeling troops as losers and suckers is not patriotic. Perhaps there is more to just making oneself wealthy at the expense of others who serve is more noble.

People are also reading…

Just following blindly leads to self destruction. Forgetting that without integration that started with the military we would still be in the dark ages.

Joseph N. De Souza

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News