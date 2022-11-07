Letter: Changes to military are too radical

Dear Editor,

Regarding the recent column/opinion titled - Changes to military are too radical.

The writer suggests that only republican presidents are favored by the military. I beg to differ having experienced other opinions having served in the Army myself.

Perhaps he has not researched the agreement with the Taliban that President Trump signed regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Also the fact that he invited the Taliban to Camp David. The fact that he sides with Russia, who partners with Iran and Syria, to destroy our troops in Syria and elsewhere.

Perhaps educating his grandson about who the real enemy within would be prudent. Perhaps labeling troops as losers and suckers is not patriotic. Perhaps there is more to just making oneself wealthy at the expense of others who serve is more noble.

Just following blindly leads to self destruction. Forgetting that without integration that started with the military we would still be in the dark ages.

Joseph N. De Souza

Midtown