 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Changing for the Better

  • Comments

Change is not always easy, but once people understand how change can positively impact their health and finances, it is much easier. Clean energy projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Acts provide opportunities to change in a positive direction. Congress has made available billions of dollars to fight climate change and help consumers make the transition to clean energy. Tax credits and rebates are available to incentivize Americans to purchase electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and electrify their homes. As clean power production from solar, wind and other clean sources increase, the cost of electricity will decrease. So, if you need to replace your car or upgrade your appliances, now is the time to capitalize on these financial incentives. This is the kind of change we can all get behind – improved health, finances and a greener future.

Maggie Kraft

People are also reading…

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: World War III is here.

Letter: World War III is here.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014 to steal Crimea, it was the start of WWIII. When Putin invade Ukraine nearly a year ago, he was just…

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Letter: Do you hear what I hear?

Despite her courtroom losses, Kari Lake continues to maintain that the only way she could have lost the governor's race was by means of a mass…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News