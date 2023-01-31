Letter: Changing for the Better

Change is not always easy, but once people understand how change can positively impact their health and finances, it is much easier. Clean energy projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Acts provide opportunities to change in a positive direction. Congress has made available billions of dollars to fight climate change and help consumers make the transition to clean energy. Tax credits and rebates are available to incentivize Americans to purchase electric cars, heat pumps, solar panels and electrify their homes. As clean power production from solar, wind and other clean sources increase, the cost of electricity will decrease. So, if you need to replace your car or upgrade your appliances, now is the time to capitalize on these financial incentives. This is the kind of change we can all get behind – improved health, finances and a greener future.