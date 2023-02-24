The world is so small now. All media/science/films use the metric system. In America, we use old British based imperial system of measure.

When I watch a foreign documentaries, all talk is in metric measure..kilometers/grams/centimeter. I am lost at that moment. How high a mountain, how heavy or light an object.

Science, even here in USA, uses metric. Let's join the world on this.

At least start teaching it to youngsters from early age.

Just an older adult who thinks it is time for the change.

Ruth Jenkins

Midtown