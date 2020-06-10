Letter: Changing the world

George Floyd did not die in vain! Although, his death is a tragedy of 400 years in the making of white peoples ignorance and arrogance, murderous intent and apathy, against black people, he would fight for his life. His voice is echoing in the hearts and minds of millions of peaceful protesters, who are still marching on the streets of America and who are not going to let his death be just another statistic.
More than five decades ago, Cesar Chavez sat at our family table. He was just coming out of a thirty-five day fast that was instigated by the injustices of white people treating farm workers as less than human. He was weak, humble, and thankful for the orange juice my mother had served him. He was discussing with my father, strategically, about how to better implement the boycotting of grapes in our hometown of Tucson.
Throughout our human history there have been those people unknown and known, as in George and Cesar, who change the world.
Joseph Robinett
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!