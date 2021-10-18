Letter: Changing Times

We lined up in the school parking lot to get vaccinated. Parents showed up to help - not with signs, demonstrations, or criticism. They just wanted their kids and neighbor kids in the school not to get whatever it was! We never had thoughts whether it worked or not, or had any doubts whether our local doctors and nurses were telling us the truth. Don't recall ever hearing of the Center for Disease Control, the FDA, or the multitude of other federal agencies giving advise? Just moved up the line and got our shot! We also used to look up to the President and our federal government officials. Now we experience a perceived lack of integrity and honesty. Its difficult to accomplish things not working together.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.