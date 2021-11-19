Letter: Character in our Elected officials

Watching the funeral service for Colin Powell reminds me of what we should expect from our leaders. Integrity, kindness, strength, knowledge. I want to be served by people I can admire and trust, people who want to do what's right and best, people who deserve the confidence we entrust them with.
How have we come to the place where we elect crazy, delusional, self absorbed characters?
I would like to think we deserve the best, but, maybe we get what we deserve.
Gail Tout
Midtown
