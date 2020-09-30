Letter: Character is everything this time

Re: the Sept. 24 letter "Voting for Trump is voting for America."
A writer from Green Valley said Republicans are not voting for Trump per se, but for policy issues. He asks, "What are you voting for?" To follow that line, I guess he would even vote for Charlie Manson. But I say all policy issues are secondary this time around. Our democracy itself and America's standing in the world are at stake. I am voting for the candidate who is not a narcissistic pathological liar. I am voting against this incumbent who now refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power.
Jim Addison
Marana
