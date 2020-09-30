 Skip to main content
Letter: Character is everything this time
Re: the Sept. 24 letter "Voting for Trump is voting for America."

A writer from Green Valley said Republicans are not voting for Trump per se, but for policy issues. He asks, "What are you voting for?" To follow that line, I guess he would even vote for Charlie Manson. But I say all policy issues are secondary this time around. Our democracy itself and America's standing in the world are at stake. I am voting for the candidate who is not a narcissistic pathological liar. I am voting against this incumbent who now refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power.

Jim Addison

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

