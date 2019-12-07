As a native son of Arizona, a proud U. S. Navy volunteer who joined in June of 1968, I am distressed by the level of our current political tribalism. Our current political environment is unhealthy and the deviousness is chilling.
By what standards do we choose those in leadership? I look to the character traits of those seeking the positions of leadership. Do they show anger at those disagreeing with them? Do they name call? Do they mock and make fun of those with physical or mental restrictions? Are they honest? Do they act in a civil manner? Do they treat others the way that they want others to treat them? The current holder of the Office of the President does not exhibit the character traits that I can personally accept. I find him to be shallow, mean, vindictive, crude and dishonest. He accuses others of actions he performs. I am most distressed by those choosing to follow this individual.
Steven E. Templin
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.