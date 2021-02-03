Letter: Charge Citizen Trump for Capitol damage

Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pima County vaccine roll-out is horrendous. I spent 8-hours last Tuesday trying to get an appointment with both State and County sites onl…
Who am I? Why would I write this letter? I am a registered Republican that is opposed to liberal spending. I did not vote for Trump. I am in f…
Dictionary definition: "Coward: One who shows disgraceful fear or timidity." Which sums up nicely the Republican members of the Senate who are…
Biden campaigned on uniting America, and correcting policies. In the first week, he has:
History tells us that when a part of the populace feels like they are not being heard but are instead belittled and dismissed, they will screa…
The Tucson Zoo has decided they want the area that encompasses Barnum Hill, the duck pond and trees for expansion. This area is the most beaut…
I'm appalled at the citizens of Tucson already claiming that the new President wants to burn down the country and let every illegal alien in w…
Two friends died today of Covid-19. We had played senior softball together for the past twenty years.
Comments may be used in print.