Letter: Charge Citizen Trump for Capitol damage
Why haven't I heard anything from the Dems about charging Citizen Donald Trump for the horrendous damage to our Capitol building? It certainly wasn't in President Trump's list of approved expenditures.

Robert Moreillon

Green Valley

