Letter: Charlatans among us

Charlatans. Do you know what they are? I'm guessing "NO". They take advantage of your lack of knowledge to get you to WILLINGLY give them power and money. Whether masks, Marxism, BLM, Antifa, climate change, magnetic pole flipping, or political movements, they never quit trying. They work alone and in global organizations. They depend on your blind acceptance of their promises and arguments, plus your need to be a part of an "in" group. Educate yourselves, people. Never stop questioning everything, including your own beliefs. It is never too late to take back your power.
William Werries
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.