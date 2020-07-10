Letter: Charlie Wilson's War

The Democrats in Congress are furious at their perceived Russian plot to have Afghans kill American soldiers. Whether true or not, their only objective is to add more bad press against the President.
In the 80’s when Reagan was president, the Russians controlled Afghanistan. Our government gave billions in training and weaponry including Stinger Missiles to the Afghans to kill Russians.
This is just another attempt to convince American voters to elect Biden in November. What will they think of next?
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!