Look around you. Your wealth and lifestyle are due to two things, cheap energy and hydrocarbons. There is nothing capable of replacing either, regardless of what the bogus fact checkers may say. It is not technologically possible for solar and wind to make up the difference in cancelled nuclear and hydrocarbons. And, just because you have wealth and lifestyle now, does not mean you will have it without both cheap energy and hydrocarbons. So, look around you. See what you can do without, because most of it will disappear in a surprisingly short time.