Letter: Cheaters Cheat
It’s good news that Hollywood celebrities are finally getting jail time for rigging their children’s SAT scores. However the solution for eliminating cheating that Democrats might offer us is to mass mail the exam, with prepaid return postage, to every high school senior in the first week of November each year and trust honesty will prevail. Wrong, very wrong.

Cheaters, Dem or GOP, either with testing or voting, cheat. To protect the integrity of our vital institutions we must assume the worst scenarios can and will happen.

America has to get the balance right. Remember, a single fraudulent vote allowed to be cast due to “voter suppression” hysteria disfranchises your lawful vote.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

