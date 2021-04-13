Letter: Cheating, sneaking, and bullying

I come from a big family, and when I was naughty, cheating at monopoly, sneaking a cookie, or bullying my little brother, my mother would say “Go to your room, young lady, and think about what you’ve done.” It never occurred to me to accuse her of cancel culture. Likewise, Mitch McConnell, the supreme corporate donor recipient and defender of freedom, has no place complaining about corporations exercising their right to NOT contribute to bad boys and girls. There are consequences to naughtiness. There is a price to pay for stealing and bullying. Go to room Mitch, and think about it
Cheryl Lockhart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.