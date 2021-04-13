 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cheating, sneaking, and bullying
View Comments

Letter: Cheating, sneaking, and bullying

  • Comments

I come from a big family, and when I was naughty, cheating at monopoly, sneaking a cookie, or bullying my little brother, my mother would say “Go to your room, young lady, and think about what you’ve done.” It never occurred to me to accuse her of cancel culture. Likewise, Mitch McConnell, the supreme corporate donor recipient and defender of freedom, has no place complaining about corporations exercising their right to NOT contribute to bad boys and girls. There are consequences to naughtiness. There is a price to pay for stealing and bullying. Go to room Mitch, and think about it

Cheryl Lockhart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: More letter writers are adding their voices to a growing chorus calling for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to drop her support of the Senate filibuster rule. Read those letters and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News