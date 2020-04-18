Letter: Checks signed by Trump?

How arrogant! How egotistical! Trump is not a benevolent father generously supporting his needy children. If it had come from his personal wealth it would be one thing - of course we don’t even know what that is, do we? No, this money wasn’t printed for this assistance. The checks that are being sent are funded through tax payer dollars. And he has the unmitigated gall to sign his name. These might not have even needed to be disbursed if he had managed this horrific pandemic proactively and responsibly. Is there not a single Republican in Congress willing to challenge this man’s behaviors? Will no one address the Emperor about his new clothes? Please be sure to sanitize these checks before cashing.
Dr. Margaret Drugay
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
