Letter: Cheney represents ALL

We moved to Tucson 5 years ago after 30 years in Wyoming. I read the letter from Mr. Flood of Green Valley. I believe Liz Cheney represented all citizens in the US, not only her WY constituents. As she clearly stated in her concession speech:
“A few years ago, I won this primary with 73 percent of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election. It would have required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take.”
(Liz Cheney August 16, 2022 Jackson, WY)
Mr. Flood, Liz Cheney is representing all Americans faithful to our Constitution and Democracy, including you!!
Pat Casey
Marana
