Letter: Cheney represents ALL

We moved to Tucson 5 years ago after 30 years in Wyoming. I read the letter from Mr. Flood of Green Valley. I believe Liz Cheney represented all citizens in the US, not only her WY constituents. As she clearly stated in her concession speech:

“A few years ago, I won this primary with 73 percent of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election. It would have required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take.”