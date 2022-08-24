 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cheney represents ALL

  • Comments

We moved to Tucson 5 years ago after 30 years in Wyoming. I read the letter from Mr. Flood of Green Valley. I believe Liz Cheney represented all citizens in the US, not only her WY constituents. As she clearly stated in her concession speech:

“A few years ago, I won this primary with 73 percent of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election. It would have required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take.”

(Liz Cheney August 16, 2022 Jackson, WY)

Mr. Flood, Liz Cheney is representing all Americans faithful to our Constitution and Democracy, including you!!

Pat Casey

People are also reading…

Marana

Patricia Casey

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News