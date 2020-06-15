Letter: Chicago has 18 murders in one day, no Democrat outrage

On May 31, Chicago recorded 18 murders making it the city's deadliest day in 60 years. It was black on black violence. But there was no national outrage about this like there has been over a white officer killing a black man in Minneapolis. Why is it that Democrats get so agitated over a police killing demanding justice, yet ignore black on black violence? This violence has been going on for decades in Democrat run cities like Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, etc. No mass national protests about any of it. And how many white men have been unjustifiably killed by police officers with no fanfare at all? Democrats are now looking to pass a Policing Reform bill, lowering the thresholds for personal liability against officers. The impact would be good officers leaving departments across the country. 99% of police officers are good people, out on the streets everyday protecting you and me. They look around now and see themselves being targeted, demonized, unappreciated, with threats of being defunded. Why stay?
Frederick Summers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!