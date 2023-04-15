Remember the children's book, CHICKEN LITTLE? Well, now I believe the sky is falling. The right wingers have done their homework and I admire that. Who else would find the only federal court in Texas that has but one judge, a super conservative at that, to rule on the abortion pill? The political right is brilliant--if they cannot get the legislation they want, they will go through the courts to get it. I shudder to think of what they will do next.