Chik-Fil-A has announced that it will no longer contribute to the Salvation Army because of pressure from homosexual groups. It seems that the Salvation Army opposes same-sex marriage. However, It is well-known that the Salvation Army does not discriminate against anyone for any reason in the services it provides.
Are those who want to shut down the Salvation Army (and cutting off donations does precisely that) prepared to take over the vast amount of charitable work that the Salvation Army does? I doubt it. It is the Salvation Army’s Christian commitment that causes it to do that work, just as it leads them to oppose same-sex marriage. The Salvation Army views their Christian commitment as a package that cannot be chopped into pieces to satisfy a political interest group.
Regardless of your views on same-sex marriage, this might be a good time to make an extra contribution to the Salvation Army because of the good they do.
Tom Hruska
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.