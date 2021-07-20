Letter: Child and Dependent Tax Credit

Thanks to your editorial board and to Paige Hamner for submitting comments on July 17 regarding Credit criteria too generous. The public should be made aware that Child Care and Dependent Tax Credit payments are an advance on deductions to be made on the individual tax return up to one-half of the total eligible amount. There is a dollar amount limit for qualifying individuals. Qualifying dependent individuals range up to age 13 and to those physically or mentally incapable of self-care. Children of divorced or separated parents or parents living apart with qualifying factors are considered in regard to the number of months living with custodial parents.
A more comprehensive discussion of the details involved here and the positions that will be taken by those who represent us in Washington will deserve further discussion.
Mary Charlotte Kidd
Foothills
