Letter: Child Marriage is Never Cutesy
Letter: Child Marriage is Never Cutesy

On 08/27/2021, the NYT published the light-hearted Modern Love Essay, "Why My Daughter Got (Temporarily) Married at 13" by Stephanie Grant.

I am a survivor of an Islamic Temporary Marriage, called a mut'ah. I can attest that framing child marriages as cutesy and heartwarming rather than complex misogynistic practices is unacceptable.

Child marriage is never okay—permanent or temporary.

Despite their name, temporary marriages are anything but temporary; they change a child's life forever. The NYT article also failed to acknowledge mut'ahs are often covers for prostitution and sex with children.

Girls around the world are forced into temporary marriages against their will. They're likely alone in dark rooms with men who are often strangers and much older than them. Likely, they aren't wearing wedding dresses. Or smiling.

Making light of a subject with enormous global consequences is unforgivable.

Next time, listen to a survivor. Tell her story.

Tamara MC

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

