Letter: Children and Drag

The Republican Party is instituting a Political Correctness regime across the country. The latest salvo against "drag" is especially confusing. Will I be prosecuted if I let my grandchildren watch "Mrs. Doubtfire"? How about "Tootsie" or the even more classic "Some Like It Hot" starring Tony Curtis? Can my granddaughter were a suit or my grandson wear a skirt? The party that howled against Political Correctness in the University wants to impose their Political Correctness on the rest of us.

Trish Buls

Midtown

