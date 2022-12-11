 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Children are a blessing

I would like to address religious people who feel deep-down sorrow that abortion is legal. You probably believe that human life is of infinite value. But consider Matthew 10:28: “Do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul.” In other words, it is the soul that is of infinite value, not the body.

The human fetus has a soul. If a fetus is aborted, the body dies–but the soul lives on. Be assured that this soul, being pure and without sin, has eternal life in heaven. Who could ask for anything more?

We must direct our attention towards developing the character of our God-given children. But it cannot be done in the abstract. We must also address their intellectual and physical growth. My friends, molding children in His image will almost certainly fill you with joy, and bring you God's blessings.

Walter Mann

Marana

