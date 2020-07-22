Letter: Children need choices in school to find what works with them
View Comments

Letter: Children need choices in school to find what works with them

Online school took my son to heights I never could’ve imagined. Not only did it allow him to learn at his own pace and graduate from high school at 16-years-old, it provided him with an introduction to his love of STEM. That’s why I believe that every student must have the option to attend a school that meets their needs.

My son started kindergarten at our local brick-and-mortar school in Arizona but was not challenged. We started him at the online Arizona Virtual Academy after that year. By attending school from home he could move through the lessons at his own pace while still having online teachers to rely on.

I don’t believe my son would be where he is today if he had remained in brick-and-mortal schools. That’s why we must protect school choice, so that all students can go to a school that works for them.

Roxanna Green

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News