Letter: Children should not be sacrified so others could bear arms

Enough is enough! Our kids should not have to lay their bodies down in sacrifice to protect our right to bear arms! It’s not worth it! We are a civilized country and we are acting like careless heathens. I urge Sen. Sinema, Rep. Kirkpatrick and Sen. Kelly to do everything in their power to protect our children from gun violence in their schools.

I live in Tucson, and I remember very clearly seeing the helicopters flying overhead on the day of the Safeway shooting years ago. My kids and I looked up and wondered where they were off to, and absolutely horrified to hear of the news. Grocery stores, schools, movie theaters and other public spaces should be safe--at all costs.

Freedom means the ability to live without fear of being shot in safe spaces.

Jessie Mance

Sierra Vista

