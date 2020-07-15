Letter: China - let's have a spirit of cooperation

Re: the July 9 letter "What's happening in China?"
I have the same concerns as Mr. Josephson. What is the truth regarding OVID-19 statistics in China? If their infections are as low as they claim, what are the Chinese doing right that we are not doing in our country?
Perhaps we could learn much by involving Chinese experts in a purely scientific international forum held on neutral ground to avoid politicalization of the issues. Sharing ideas to find solutions to this vexing pandemic can truly break down the walls of hostility between China and the United States. After all, we are all in this mess together. It would be well worth our time, effort and money to support such an international forum involving China, and also any other country with appropriate expertise in pandemics. Let's get on with it!
Ron Stirling
East side
