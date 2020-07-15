Letter: China - let's have a spirit of cooperation
View Comments

Letter: China - let's have a spirit of cooperation

Re: the July 9 letter "What's happening in China?"

I have the same concerns as Mr. Josephson. What is the truth regarding OVID-19 statistics in China? If their infections are as low as they claim, what are the Chinese doing right that we are not doing in our country?

Perhaps we could learn much by involving Chinese experts in a purely scientific international forum held on neutral ground to avoid politicalization of the issues. Sharing ideas to find solutions to this vexing pandemic can truly break down the walls of hostility between China and the United States. After all, we are all in this mess together. It would be well worth our time, effort and money to support such an international forum involving China, and also any other country with appropriate expertise in pandemics. Let's get on with it!

Ron Stirling

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Covid-19

It cannot have gone unnoticed that during the current spike in Covid-19 cases that now Pima County accounts for only about one-tenth as many c…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News