Letter: China didn't warn public for 6 key days
Letter: China didn't warn public for 6 key days

Now is not the time to start the blame game about the initial delay(s) of the COVID-19 pandemic. When we finally get back to a sense of normalcy, hopefully sooner than later, we can then let the bickering and accusations fly. May our leaders have the grace and dignity to focus on the matter at hand - saving lives. As we used to share, with a timely update - Now is the time for all men and women to come to the aid of their country and the world.

Tim O'Connor

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

