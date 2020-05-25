Letter: China is no Excuse

I'm tired of listening to trump and McSally gripe about China's botched response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as if that excuses trump's own gross mismanagement of the crisis. Mother always said: "Two wrongs don't make a right." trump could never control China's response, but he is responsible for his own. He certainly could have acted sooner on the advice from US scientists. Many lives could have been saved.
Helen Greer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
