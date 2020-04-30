Letter: China is paying for the Tariffs:
Letter: China is paying for the Tariffs:

For the past two years President Trump has told Americans “Trade Wars are good and easy to win” (March 2, 2018) “China is paying for the Tariffs” August 2, 2019. But today Bloomberg Business reported Larry Kudlow (director of U.S. Economic Council) told a different story saying, “The U.S. is temporary suspending certain tariff payments to help industries facing liquidity issues because of the coronavirus”. But Kudlow one month ago claimed “U.S. Won’t Defer Tariffs Because It’s Too Hard”. Bloomberg went on to report that this decision was announced on Sunday evening and that the President should have make the announcement himself during the light of day, so he could explain why he would do something that runs so antithetical to his claimed priority to “Buy American, Hire American”. Mr. Kudlow also fessed up that “the duties for imported goods are paid by American companies and not China, as Trump often claims. I guess Trump either lied, or we all are hard of hearing.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

