Letter: China Kelly and the China Coldwar!

China Kelly and the China Coldwar.
Preposterous you say! Hypothetical you say! Not true, fake news!
Possibly, but let’s look as some facts.
China has made claims to islands in the South China Sea since 1947. Claims for ownership have been made by a variety of countries.
Thirty percent of the worlds commerce travels through the Straits of Malacca between the Pacific and Indian Oceans.
Coldwar hypotheis?
Two navy vessels are damaged by colliding with commercial vessels in the middle of the ocean in 2017 and 2019.
Three vessels are sidelined by infections of the China Flu in 2020.
In 2020, another vessel, under repair, catches fire and it is questionable if it can be refurbished.
Their are no coincidences in war. Results are noted and steps are taken to correct future situations. Causes under investigation!
Mark Kelly is a former naval officer. Mark Kelly had a top secret clearance. Mark Kelly has actively collaborated with the Chinese since 2003. What is Kelly’s value to the Chinese?
Jim Van Sickle
South side
