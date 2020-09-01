Letter: China Kelly

Captain Mark Kelly is frequently fielding questions about his relationship with World View Enterprises (WVE), the technical innovation company he helped to develop in 2011, in Tucson.
His response is that “he is a shareholder but has officially dropped any management responsibilitiies.” The interest is this area of Kelly’s life is that China has a financial commitment in WVE? How is it that an astronaut could get China to invest in this business?
In 2003, Kelly made some decisions which dramatically altered the direction of his life. Kelly decided to join an organization called the “Young Leaders Forum, (YLF.)” The National Committee on US China Relations and the Chinese Peoples Institute of foreign Affairs are the co-sponsors. That summer, Kelly attended a workshop in China. Entrepreneurs from all over the world attended. A congresswomen from Arizona also attended, Gabby Giffords. All of the attendees have special talents. What better way for China to copy, plagiarize or flat out borrow fresh, innovative ideas. What did Kelly share?
Jim Van Sickle
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
