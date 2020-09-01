 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: China Kelly
View Comments

Letter: China Kelly

Captain Mark Kelly is frequently fielding questions about his relationship with World View Enterprises (WVE), the technical innovation company he helped to develop in 2011, in Tucson.

His response is that “he is a shareholder but has officially dropped any management responsibilitiies.” The interest is this area of Kelly’s life is that China has a financial commitment in WVE? How is it that an astronaut could get China to invest in this business?

In 2003, Kelly made some decisions which dramatically altered the direction of his life. Kelly decided to join an organization called the “Young Leaders Forum, (YLF.)” The National Committee on US China Relations and the Chinese Peoples Institute of foreign Affairs are the co-sponsors. That summer, Kelly attended a workshop in China. Entrepreneurs from all over the world attended. A congresswomen from Arizona also attended, Gabby Giffords. All of the attendees have special talents. What better way for China to copy, plagiarize or flat out borrow fresh, innovative ideas. What did Kelly share?

Jim Van Sickle

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tom Wilson's letter

As a retired TPD officer, totally agree with Tom Wilson. How anyone, especially law enforcement professionals, can endorse such a person is be…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News