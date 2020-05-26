Letter: China travel ban was not what Trump is touting
Letter: China travel ban was not what Trump is touting

I was walking on the river walk the other day and overheard another walker passing me say because of Trump’s travel ban on China millions of lives were saved. I went on line and found that no studies indicate travel bans helped stop the spread of the virus once it had infected the country. The ban went into effect almost two weeks after the US got it’s first case. This person believes millions of lives were saved when as terrible as it is the US has around 1.5 million total cases as of this letter. It never ceases to amaze me that this president who has told thousands of documented lies can still make his gullible base believe this kind of nonsense.

Arthur Rogers

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

