Letter: China waiting for an accommodating Pres. Biden
It was not too long ago that Democrat Presidential nominee Joe Biden proclaimed that China was not our competitor. China loved hearing that. Would a President Biden be soft on China? President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo have recognized China for what they have been doing around the world for decades, spreading their communist influence, engaging in unfair trade practices, stealing military secrets as well as commercial Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), including medical research. Trump has been tough on China with his trade deal, called them out for being deceitful on the Covid19 virus, allowing it to spread internationally, and for stealing proprietary IPR. Under Trump, the FBI and USDOJ have targeted and arrested numerous Chinese students here on visas, who were actually working for the Chinese government. Trump just ordered a Chinese Consulate in Houston, TX to be closed as it was the suspected epi-center of spying and massive IPR theft. China is eagerly awaiting an accommodating President Biden, and again dealing with his son Hunter.

Tony Domino

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

