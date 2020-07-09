Letter: China
View Comments

Letter: China

There is something very fishy about Chinese statistics that are reported.

If China is reporting actual figures we should be sending our health experts over there in droves to find out what they have done, how they have done it, and anything else we can learn.

If the Chinese statistics are phony, we should proceed as we are. However, if China has experienced the same death toll percentage as this country, they should have a million deaths, perhaps more.

How can we find out the truth? I generally avoid conspiracy theories, but in this case it is a major question as to why China is escaping this pandemic and the news is not reporting even this fact.

Charles Josephson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News