Letter: China

There is something very fishy about Chinese statistics that are reported.
If China is reporting actual figures we should be sending our health experts over there in droves to find out what they have done, how they have done it, and anything else we can learn.
If the Chinese statistics are phony, we should proceed as we are. However, if China has experienced the same death toll percentage as this country, they should have a million deaths, perhaps more.
How can we find out the truth? I generally avoid conspiracy theories, but in this case it is a major question as to why China is escaping this pandemic and the news is not reporting even this fact.
Charles Josephson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!