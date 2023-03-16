The trip of the Chinese balloon has given us such an opportunity. We have been able to test out security penetrating systems and blockers. We were able to show that we do not go berserk over stuff like this when the president just said the military would take care of it and they did. We got to show off our latest military toy. We got to show that we could shoot down anything in midair at 60,000 feet. And then we got to drop it in our territory without harming any property, person or animal in an easily accessible place where we can go pick up the pieces and see what the Chinese can do right now. To top it off we get to laugh at the Civil War equipment that the Chinese think is so clever to use.