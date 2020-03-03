Letter: Chinese manufactured medications and equipment

There have been outbreaks of the Corona virus of people who purportedly had no contact with anyone from a source country like China. One man with underlying health issues died in Washington. I assume he was taking medications for his pre-existing health problems. Two more cases were detected at a nursing home there, one a care giver the other a resident. Many nursing home residents are on daily medications. Then I read that China manufactures a lot of drugs and medical supplies for U.S. based pharmaceutical companies. How are these drugs and medical supplies handled in China, what sanitary procedures are in place during their manufacture at plants there? China is not known for having the best personal hygiene practices, especially related to food and toilet use. Could these cases of Corona virus be connected to medicines and medical supplies from China? The FDA and CDC should test medications used by these people for the presence of the Corona virus and sample pharmaceuticals now being imported from China.
Aida Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.