Letter: Chinese shopping

Couple days ago I was stopped at a light & watched as a red capper walked out of a Harbor Freight with a big box.
Today I drove past a Walmart and watched as red maga caps went in & out.
Puzzles me
I thought trump supporters were supposed to hate on China because they "stole our jobs"
But instead they are busy spending US dollars on Chinese made products - looks to me like they are "giving them our jobs"
Wonder how many of those red cappers are buying $40 Chinese made tennis shoes
Last week I went to Allens Shoes and bought $179 New Balance shoes (made in USA by Americans) (non union btw)
I know conservatives tend to be fact averse but still..........
Robert Eneart
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
