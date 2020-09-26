 Skip to main content
Letter: Chinese shopping
Couple days ago I was stopped at a light & watched as a red capper walked out of a Harbor Freight with a big box.

Today I drove past a Walmart and watched as red maga caps went in & out.

Puzzles me

I thought trump supporters were supposed to hate on China because they "stole our jobs"

But instead they are busy spending US dollars on Chinese made products - looks to me like they are "giving them our jobs"

Wonder how many of those red cappers are buying $40 Chinese made tennis shoes

Last week I went to Allens Shoes and bought $179 New Balance shoes (made in USA by Americans) (non union btw)

I know conservatives tend to be fact averse but still..........

Robert Eneart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

