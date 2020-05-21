Letter: Chinese trade

It seems like a very bad time to be accusing China without proof that COVID-19 was released from a Chinese lab. That’s exactly what Mike Pompeo has done and it’s creating lots of ill will as evidenced by the headlines in China’s newspapers. The bad feelings could lead to a catastrophe worse than any battlefield war. China currently makes 90% of antibiotics used in the United States and in the world for that matter. It would take considerable time for the US to ramp up production as pharmaceutical plants haven’t been active since 2004. If China decided to stop exporting drugs to the US the consequences would indeed be dire.
Arthur Rogers
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!