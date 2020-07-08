Letter: Choice between America's greatness or being flawed and racist

The 4th of July gave us stark choices for electing the next President. Trump who believe's in America being a great country or Biden who sees a flawed and systematically racist country. There was slavery at the time of the Constitution, but our framers wisely placed mechanisms within in it to allow for future change. Trump aligns more with Reagan's vision of America as being a shining city on a hill. Biden seems to align with the left in that we were never a great country, are full of injustices, inequalities and racism. Prior to the virus pandemic, black unemployment was at its lowest in decades and wages were rising. Would that happen in a racist society? Thanks to Trumps tax reform, Opportunity Zones were created in urban depressed areas to stimulate small business growth. Does that sound racist? I would argue that Democrats and their government dependency policies have kept black lives stagnated, in bad schools, in poverty, and with no hope for the future. Biden will continue that!
Michael Wayne
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!