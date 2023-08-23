I began my Monday morning plunge into the editorial section and quickly splashed into another fetid pool of abortion rights blather - "Choice is a First Amendment Right."

This opinion piece, like EVERY OTHER on the subject of abortion, ignores the assertion of its own title. In EVERY instance of CONSENSUAL intercourse, a woman's right to choice already exists. She can use protection; she can insist her partner do instead or as well; or she can, shockingly, choose to abstain. Choice abounds!

I am not about to claim to have definitively solved the issue of when life begins, as the author pompously does (to summarize: we can clone humans from cells; therefore no divine influence exists, and religious pro-lifers are idiots). I do know that choices have consequences: always for the one who makes them, and often for others as well.

I would hope that, no matter how rabidly we defend our position on this issue, we can all agree that personal responsibility should still be a thing.

Richard Peddy

East side