An east side writer says she will vote for Trump because he is anti-choice. This is a non sequitur because the president does not decide this issue.
This president has opted to torture children, ripping babes from their mothers’ arms with no plans whatsoever to reunite them. Innocent children jailed for years and “lost” in the chaos. Trump did this on purpose and these thousands of youths will never recover and many will never see their families again ever.
This hollow vile cinder of a man cares nothing about morality. Voting for him in the name of Jesus is a sick sick joke.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
