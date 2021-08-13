Letter: Choices: covid-19 and the Delta Variant

At age 63 in December, I caught covid-19 working at Amazon, where young people wore their mask under their nose. I had minor symptoms: loss of taste, smell, and a little body aches; falling asleep mid-day. I got fully vaccinated in April, and will take a booster shot. I wear a mask to protect the unvaccinated as I likely have a viral load of the delta variant equal to the viral load when I was infected. I could pass the delta variant on to the unvaccinated. The virus will mutate to find new hosts; mostly the unvaccinated. The virus is like an Apex predator, it will seek the weakest to attack; the unvaccinated .My fear is children catching the virus because of unvaccinated parents. I am so happy with my choices. I am protected and protecting the weakest in my community; the unvaccinated. Protected and Responsible.
Frank Montez
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.