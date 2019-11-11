OK, the media, Democrats, even comedians beat up President Trump a lot. But could it be because he gives them new ammunition daily? We have here someone that obviously lacks self control. A wiser person would not exacerbate almost every situation with Tweets, uncontrolled juvenile verbiage, prevarications, apparently thinking that saying the same thing or lie over and over makes it true or convinces others that it is.
Only a weak world leader ignores experienced people with specific knowledge about many pretty complicated subjects and relationships, people that know the why and historical significance of many American positions. Is it because he has surrounded himself by yes men and women too afraid to tell the Emperor he has no clothes? Or because shooting from the hip with no aim or issue knowledge suites him? Really? That's what an unstable person does, not a world leader, not our President.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.