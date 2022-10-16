Letter: CHOICES

Every senior member of the Biden Administration has been asked one question answered simply by yes or no. Is the border secure? All have refused to answer the question although the answer is obvious and incontestable. This exhibits that the Administration is unable to recognize and is incapable of addressing the problems currently facing our nation. Their actions, in the last 20 months, demonstrate that the Administration is clueless and totally unaware and/or uncaring regarding the problems we average citizens are facing. The United States, even with its warts, is the greatest country in the world and that is why people want to enter instead of leave. We have a choice. We can support the present Administration with their misguided policies and continue the downward slide in every aspect of our lives. Or, in contrast, we can support others, possibly with trepidation, who will adhere to the basic fundamentals that will continue to make this country the worlds best. To me, the choice is clear.