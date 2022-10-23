 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Choices

  • Comments

Why are people leaving democrat run “blue states” and heading to “red states” like Florida and Arizona? Most say that they were tired of high taxes, overrun sanctuary cities, entitlement programs, homeless people living in front of their homes and businesses (and doing their “business”), and seemingly unabated crime.

So, I can’t understand why they would come to Arizona and then vote for democrats. Do they want to “ruin” what they came for?

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News