Letter: Choices

Why are people leaving democrat run “blue states” and heading to “red states” like Florida and Arizona? Most say that they were tired of high taxes, overrun sanctuary cities, entitlement programs, homeless people living in front of their homes and businesses (and doing their “business”), and seemingly unabated crime.
So, I can’t understand why they would come to Arizona and then vote for democrats. Do they want to “ruin” what they came for?
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
