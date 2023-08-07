The indictments read "The United States vs Donald J Trump." They could read "Donald J Trump vs. The United States" just the same but more accurate. Either way the there are two sides: Trump on one side. Our country on the other. Its time to choose a side. We must take either the blue pill or the red pill. The red pill takes you to the other side of the looking class to an alternate reality where there is no country, no "US" and nothing left to do except worship a twice impeached orange soon to be criminally convicted con-man. That will work for awhile. But not for very long.