Letter: Choosing your news sources

Regarding the letter “A balanced view,” saying that the way to get unbiased news is to watch both Fox News and CNN or MSNBC. While I would argue that it presents a false equivalency–the so-called liberal, “left” networks have no one who compares to Sean Hannity or Putin-loving Tucker Carlson–a discerning viewer has other choices.

The PBS Newshour and BBC World News air every evening. They report the day’s news with on-the-scene correspondents and interview genuine experts. They are committed to providing unbiased information and reporting on the most important news events of the day. And, this is without ads, I might add.

Even the major networks provide largely unbiased “nightly news” broadcasts in addition to shows like Meet the Press, where politicians and journalists from both the right and left air their views.

I reject the claim that all tv news reporting is biased. Try non-cable. Or even try print media.

Peter Bourque

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

